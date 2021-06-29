Advertisement

NDDOT and North Dakota law enforcement team up to encourage drivers to buckle up

Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDDOT and North Dakota law enforcement agencies have teamed up for a Click It or Ticket campaign where extra patrols will be out encouraging drivers to buckle up.

North Dakota already has 41 crash fatalities this year. According to NDDOT preliminary crash data, this is trending higher than in previous years.

Officials hope the campaign can curb this spike.

“Seatbelt use is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a motor vehicle crash. You can be doing everything right on the road, driving sober, distraction-free, following speed limits, but you can’t always predict how others are going to be on the road - so that seatbelt is just vital,” said Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information Program Manager for NDDOT.

Officials add that the campaign is especially pertinent now, as people flock to the roads in warmer months.

The Click It or Ticket campaign starts on July 1 and runs through August 19.

