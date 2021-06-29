ND pheasant population could face issues

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reported an increase in the pheasant population, but there could be some issues coming.

The drought conditions are expected to reduce insect populations which pheasant chicks need for food. The rooster population is up 3%, but staff said they expect a high chick mortality rate if rain doesn’t come.

“No soil moisture. Those insects can’t complete their life cycle. Pheasant chicks, basically the first two weeks of their life they exclusively eat those insects for the nutrients, proteins, things like that to grow,” said R.J. Gross, Upland Game Management Biologist.

He says he hopes some of the recent rains will help out.

