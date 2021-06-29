Advertisement

Monument in the works to memorialize 2011 flood

Resilient Together Minot monument
Resilient Together Minot monument(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This past week, the city of Minot looked back on the 2011 flood ten years later.

Now, the city is planning to put up a memorial to remember the flood.

It will be placed at Broadway and Fourth Avenue in Minot near the flood protection project.

The monument will cost between $125,000 and $150,000.

No taxpayer dollars will be used for the project. Instead, the monument will be funded by private donations.

The city hopes to raise the funds by June 22 of next year.

Both Houston Engineering and HDII have already made early donations to the cause.

“We’ll be likely holding a press conference here within the next two to three weeks, and that is going to really unveil a lot of the details conceptually like what that might look like for the monument, how people can donate, and how people can sponsor,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Sipma said local artists will design and construct the monument.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
Seatbelt Click It or Ticket
NDDOT and North Dakota law enforcement team up to encourage drivers to buckle up
Cruise ship
Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns
Bee colony
North Dakota beekeepers remain hopeful despite ongoing drought
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
BCBSND to provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care