Monument in the works to memorialize 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. – This past week, the city of Minot looked back on the 2011 flood ten years later.

Now, the city is planning to put up a memorial to remember the flood.

It will be placed at Broadway and Fourth Avenue in Minot near the flood protection project.

The monument will cost between $125,000 and $150,000.

No taxpayer dollars will be used for the project. Instead, the monument will be funded by private donations.

The city hopes to raise the funds by June 22 of next year.

Both Houston Engineering and HDII have already made early donations to the cause.

“We’ll be likely holding a press conference here within the next two to three weeks, and that is going to really unveil a lot of the details conceptually like what that might look like for the monument, how people can donate, and how people can sponsor,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Sipma said local artists will design and construct the monument.

