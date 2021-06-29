Advertisement

Minot State’s Shirley named to NCAA Board of Governors

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University’s Dr. Steven Shirley was elected vice chair of the NCAA Division II President’s Council.

He’s also starting a term on the organization’s Board of Governors.

It’s the highest body overseeing association-wide issues.

Shirley is believed to be the first college president from North Dakota to serve the board.  He has already served on the President’s Council for two years.

