Minot State’s Shirley named to NCAA Board of Governors

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University’s Dr. Steven Shirley was elected vice chair of the NCAA Division II President’s Council.

He’s also starting a term on the organization’s Board of Governors.

It’s the highest body overseeing association-wide issues.

Shirley is believed to be the first college president from North Dakota to serve the board. He has already served on the President’s Council for two years.

