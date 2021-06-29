Advertisement

Minot PD provide steps to prevent bicycle thefts

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department said this is the time of year they usually receive reports of missing bicycles.

Each year during the summer months they say they typically get more reports of stolen bikes.

Minot Police Officer Aaron Moss suggested that people should put a lock on their bikes if they need to leave them unattended.

Moss also said licensing the bike with MPD could help the department find it if it does get stolen.

“It’s required by ordinance but it’s also a free service that never expires unless the bicycle ownership is transferred to another person,” said Moss.

Moss said this year they have already been able to return a few bikes to their owners.

