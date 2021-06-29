Advertisement

Minot Air Force Base installing new outdoor track

Groundbreaking at Minot AFB track
Groundbreaking at Minot AFB track(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Commanders broke ground on a new track at the Minot Air Force Base fitness center.

The 400-meter asphalt track has been used for years, and staff decided it was time for an upgrade. They’re making it wider and rubberized to be more comfortable for service members and families.

The project is expected to wrap up in the fall and cost more than $2 million.

“Any point in time that we can add more to support airmen and to support the families here in Minot, I mean, it’s a win for the base. It’s a win for everyone here,” said Lt. Col. Michael Weeks, Force Support Squadron Commander.

They plan to add an inflatable dome in a later stage of the project so airmen can use the track and field in winter.

