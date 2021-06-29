Advertisement

Increase in year-to-year deaths in 2020 ND vital stats report

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota released its vital statistics for 2020 and Your News Leader compared it to the past few years.

North Dakota has seen a drop in births and marriages since 2015.

Deaths in the state rose gradually year-to-year, until a sharp rise in 2020, where the state saw 7,934 deaths, compared to 6,611 in 2019.

The increase is largely due to the coronavirus, which became the third-leading cause of death in the state last year.

The full stats are available here.

