Advertisement

Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout

(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius Williams-Abrams.(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder for their involvement in a shootout on June 20.

Williston police arrested Darrius Williams-Abrams, 23, Dekendrick Williams, 27, Latikqua Anderson, 22, and Eddie Anderson III, 23, all of Williston, for their involvement in a shooting that peppered the Windscape Apartments with bullets.

Police say weapons and ammunition found at Williams-Abrams’ and Williams’ residences were consistent with casings found at the scene of the crime. Police also say they found similar shell casings inside the car that the Andersons were driving at the time of the shooting.

Officers say a Snapchat video on Latikqua Anderson’s phone indicated an intent to kill the target of the shooting.

All four individuals are being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on $500,000 bonds.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Habit Elimination Program
Habit Elimination Program
ND Today Cook-Off: Grilled Cheese
ND Today Cook-Off: Grilled Cheese
2021 North Dakota State Fair
2021 North Dakota State Fair