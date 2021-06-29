Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder for their involvement in a shootout on June 20.

Williston police arrested Darrius Williams-Abrams, 23, Dekendrick Williams, 27, Latikqua Anderson, 22, and Eddie Anderson III, 23, all of Williston, for their involvement in a shooting that peppered the Windscape Apartments with bullets.

Police say weapons and ammunition found at Williams-Abrams’ and Williams’ residences were consistent with casings found at the scene of the crime. Police also say they found similar shell casings inside the car that the Andersons were driving at the time of the shooting.

Officers say a Snapchat video on Latikqua Anderson’s phone indicated an intent to kill the target of the shooting.

All four individuals are being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on $500,000 bonds.

