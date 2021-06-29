Advertisement

Four-Lane Expansion Completed on Long X Bridge

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - Crews south of Watford City have finally completed the four-lane expansion of the Long X Bridge.

The new bridge was opened last November, but all four lanes of the structure were completed on June 21.

The Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Association has been pushing the project along, looking to expand Highway 85 into a complete four-lane highway to improve travel, safety, and economic activity.

Executive Director Cal Klewin calls this a win for oil field traffic and residents of towns alongside Highway 85.

“The biggest thing is we wanted to make sure that we provide a safe environment for travel; for the traveling public and the residents,” said Klewin.

The association is now working on making the road from Watford City to the Long X Bridge a four-lane highway. Klewin said environmental studies have been completed up to interstate 94, which means it all comes down to funding.

Klewin said the association has strong support from the state’s department of transportation to get construction done.

