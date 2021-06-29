Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Bismarck apartment fire

Bismarck Apartment Fire on East Arbor Avenue
Bismarck Apartment Fire on East Arbor Avenue(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Metro Ambulance, Bismarck Police Department, and seven Bismarck Fire Department trucks responded to an apartment fire on East Arbor Avenue after 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters say that the fire was contained to one unit in the rear of the building.

One tenant was transported to the hospital, but firefighters say there were no other injuries. Officials say four residents will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

