Donny Schatz: World of Outlaws Milestone

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only three sprint car drivers have won 300 World of Outlaw feature races. North Dakota’s Donny Schatz joined the elite list earlier this month.

Schatz is in his 25th-season as a full-time Outlaws driver only Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell have taken the checkered flag more often.

Donny’s milestone moment came at the Dubuque Speedway. He said sitting at 299 so long was starting to take its toll, so now he can focus on something else.

“It’s probable because it is 300 and anytime you get to a milestone, or I’ve gotten there I’ve had trouble getting past that milestone so maybe that’s a Donny problem I don’t know, but every time I go up to the office at the airport and I see that 200-win car I think, man I’ve gotten more wins over 200 than anybody else I race with,” said Schatz.

One of the reasons, it took so long for Schatz to reach the milestone is Ford has been struggling at times with its motor program for the Outlaw cars. Schatz calls the process a challenge.

Schatz said: “It runs too good at certain times, and the thing that we’re having trouble with is at times is trying to get consistency throughout the entire feature event. We can get ourselves qualified well. We can get through these heat races well, but on long runs, the way the car changes with as much power that we have and the way you have to drive it really catches us at a bad spot at the end of these features, which is normally in previous years we’ve had the advantage over everyone.”

Next week, Schatz will be running a NASCAR Truck Series race on the dirt at the Knoxville Speedway. It’s a track he knows well with 27 career wins.

“Something different! It’s like getting in this car (Late Model) the first time I got in it was like getting kicked off a horse. I wasn’t going to let the horse win.” said Schatz. “I’m going to get back on and show the horse that I’m the boss so I’m looking forward to the opportunity. It’s something different. Any time you can broaden your horizon in motorsports it’s a huge thing. I mean you look at what Kyle Larson does. Everything he gets in he’s phenomenal and it doesn’t take him a long time, so I feel like we have a little bit of that ability to go do that and cross over and we’ll make the best of it,” said Schatz.

One of the other reasons Schatz is able to drive in the truck race is a number of his Outlaw marketing partners are going with him for the NASCAR race. Donny says Gilliland usually puts a good truck on the track.

“You see David’s career from a driver then transition into ownership and seeing what he’s built and it really quite intriguing and it’s impressive. I don’t think NASCAR puts enough emphasis on what he’s done as an owner and driver. His son has an established career in the sport and it’s incredible to see and the people he has amassed the ARCA team or a truck team. Kevin Harvick drove the truck I’m going to drive at Knoxville,” said Schatz.

The Truck Series race in Knoxville is on July 9.

(Quotes courtesy of MidcoSN)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.