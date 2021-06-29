Advertisement

BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen

Jenni Irwin
Jenni Irwin(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This Independence Day is extra special for one Mandan family.

It will be the first Fourth of July Jenni Irwin will celebrate as an American citizen.

Tuesday her coworkers at Bismarck State College held a celebration to honor one of the country’s newest citizens.

North Dakota has long felt like home to Jenni Irwin. She’s worked in food service at Bismarck State College for three years.

“I really enjoy working here,” Irwin said.

But now, she’s even more at home here. Because now, Irwin is an official US citizen. She took her oath last week.

Jenni Irwin
Jenni Irwin(Bruce Irwin)

When she first moved from China to America with her husband almost seven years ago, Irwin had trouble communicating.

“I didn’t speak English,” she recalled.

Irwin wasn’t even sure she wanted to be a citizen. But she quickly fell in love with the country and decided to make it official.

“It is an honor to be in America and I wanted to be a good American,” she said.

Her coworkers threw a party to celebrate Irwin’s new citizenship. Irwin says those coworkers are her favorite part of her work here at BSC. Her job and her new life in America are things she says she will never take for granted.

“I am very appreciative. God gave to me the good life and completely changed my life,” said Irwin.

A life she’s happy to now live as a U.S. citizen.

Irwin’s son, Boyao will take his citizenship test Thursday in Duluth.

