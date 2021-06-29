Bismarck residents prepare to set sail and return to normal vacation patterns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The “Celebrity Edge” cruise ship departed over the weekend, making it the first cruise leaving the U.S. with paying passengers since the start of the pandemic. The departure signals a return to more normal travel patterns for many.

With the return of the cruise line industry, people in Bismarck say they’re ready to set sail and have been planning vacations well into next year. Local travel agents say it’s been keeping them busy.

Travel Agent Roxi Miller is an avid adventurer herself and says she’s excited to be helping Bismarck people get back to traveling.

“Mostly we’re booking Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. So, since January, that’s really picked up,” said Miller.

In addition to these destinations, people are beginning to book cruises again.

“It’s going to look a little different, the capacity is down to start with, so I think for anyone sailing, it’s definitely a nice time to go right at the start because it’s going to be very small crowds,” said Miller.

Deb Stoltman says she and her daughter have a trip to Florida planned this summer, and her family is in the midst of booking a cruise for next year.

“We’re excited to actually just get back to our normal vacations. It’s been now two years since we’ve done our girls’ trip, and we’ve really been missing it,” said Stoltman, a Bismarck resident.

Miller recently returned from a trip to Iceland, and says with many European countries opening their borders again, she’s seeing clients have interest in booking trips there as well.

“That’s one of the first places to open up, and it really was part of the reason I was going, was to share that experience with others, and what international travel is going to look like right now,” said Miller.

Miller says COVID testing and vaccination guidelines vary for different destinations, so pay close attention when booking.

Miller still encourages her clients to invest in travel insurance, especially now, so your trip isn’t a total loss if plans change.

