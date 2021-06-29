Advertisement

Bismarck police investigate reports of arson

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating two reports of arson.

Officers were alerted to two electrical boxes on fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

One call was on the 900 block of Ward Road and the other was on the 1200 block of North 22nd Street. Police say both boxes appeared to also have bullet holes and believe the incidents were intentional.

If you have any information on either crime, call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Dockside LLC pontoons
A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Latest News

Jenni Irwin
BSC employee to celebrate first Fourth of July as US citizen
(From left to right) Latikqua Anderson, Eddie Anderson III, Dekendrick Williams, Darrius...
Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Habit Elimination Program
Habit Elimination Program