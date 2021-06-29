Bismarck police investigate reports of arson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating two reports of arson.

Officers were alerted to two electrical boxes on fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

One call was on the 900 block of Ward Road and the other was on the 1200 block of North 22nd Street. Police say both boxes appeared to also have bullet holes and believe the incidents were intentional.

If you have any information on either crime, call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

