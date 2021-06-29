Advertisement

BCBSND to provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care

By Sasha Strong
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota will now provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care Services across the state.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services made the announcement Tuesday.

The four-year contract with the insurance provider begins on Jan. 1.

The department said North Dakota is one of 36 states that will expand Medicaid to provide for low-income adults.

