2021 North Dakota State Fair

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After taking last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Dakota State Fair is back and ready and roll.

It kicks off on July 23 and runs through July 31 and it’ll feature concerts, parades, enduro races, a fabulous midway and so much more.

Fair General Manager Renae Korslien has taken time to join us this morning to fill in the details.

