Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission Recommend Denial of WISCO TENORM Facility

WILLISTON, N.D. - In a 7-2 vote this morning, Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denial of a Conditional Use Permit Amendment that would allow a company to take in Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials waste at a landfill.

WISCO made the request to the commission on June 17, but a vote on the facility was tabled in order to get a comment from the Round Prairie Township where this landfill is located. The township recommended denial a week later.

A majority of the commission says there are too many questions left unanswered, including the long-term impact and why other counties in the state aren’t rushing to approve facilities of their own.

“Obviously, we know this is an integral part of the oil industry, but my question remains is why are other counties not doing this? Why are they not promoting or pushing this concept in their counties? Why is it just Williams County?” asked commission member Tate Cymbaluk.

Currently, there are no landfills in North Dakota that accept TENORM waste. Most trucks carrying TENORM travel to Montana or another state to dump it.

Commission member Mark Barstad argued opening up a landfill would bring excess traffic to the county.

“Now you got the other three oil-producing counties; they’re coming all the way across our county to dump into the furthest point in our county, so to me, the traffic’s going to be three or four-fold compared to what we have right now,” said Barstad.

The recommendation now goes to the Williams County Board tomorrow morning for a final vote.

