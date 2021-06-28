Advertisement

Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission Recommend Denial of WISCO TENORM Facility

Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on June 17th
Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on June 17th(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - In a 7-2 vote this morning, Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denial of a Conditional Use Permit Amendment that would allow a company to take in Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials waste at a landfill.

WISCO made the request to the commission on June 17, but a vote on the facility was tabled in order to get a comment from the Round Prairie Township where this landfill is located. The township recommended denial a week later.

A majority of the commission says there are too many questions left unanswered, including the long-term impact and why other counties in the state aren’t rushing to approve facilities of their own.

“Obviously, we know this is an integral part of the oil industry, but my question remains is why are other counties not doing this? Why are they not promoting or pushing this concept in their counties? Why is it just Williams County?” asked commission member Tate Cymbaluk.

Currently, there are no landfills in North Dakota that accept TENORM waste. Most trucks carrying TENORM travel to Montana or another state to dump it.

Commission member Mark Barstad argued opening up a landfill would bring excess traffic to the county.

“Now you got the other three oil-producing counties; they’re coming all the way across our county to dump into the furthest point in our county, so to me, the traffic’s going to be three or four-fold compared to what we have right now,” said Barstad.

The recommendation now goes to the Williams County Board tomorrow morning for a final vote.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Running of the steers
Running of the steers in Parshall
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish analyze bats
46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament
46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament returns to Bismarck

Latest News

“Touch A Truck” event coming to Maysa Arena
Aidan Johnson and his dog, Anakin
Bismarck teen finally gets his service dog, thanks to community effort
Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store
Oil Well
REGROW Act could help oil industry