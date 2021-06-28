USA Patriots inspiring Minot athletes

MINOT, N.D. – The USA Patriots Softball Team is reaching out to more children with disabilities to help teach them important lessons in life.

The team, started by the Wounded Warriors Project, plays across the country. Every year, they hold kids camps to teach the next generation.

”We got to play softball, some other fun things. Don’t let anybody get to you about what you think, how you look, or anything like that,” said Brandon Broderson of Minot.

The team was in Minot this past week to sign autographs and help raise money for kids to attend the camp.

”Being one of the first kid’s campers I believe that’s one of the reasons I’m here, being able to play with them. Kind of being able to share my story and what the kids camp does for them, people like me, kids growing up as an amputee,” said outfielder Scott Fura.

Fura is one of the first members of the team that isn’t a veteran of the military. He has watched the team since he was young and attended the first kids camp.

”Team chemistry is just unreal. Everybody is just, it’s like a family, and all that. It’s the family-type of atmosphere that the team has, that’s what I love,” said Fura.

It costs $5,000 for a kid and parent to attend the kids camp which local businesses, such as Marketplace Foods, helps to raise.

Organizers said they’re working on bringing a kids camp to Minot someday.

