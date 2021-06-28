Advertisement

Upper Missouri Valley Fair a Success for fairgoers and 4-H members

4H Members at Upper Missouri Valley Fair
4H Members at Upper Missouri Valley Fair
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Residents of northwestern North Dakota showed how much they missed the fair, as a large crowd showed up for this year’s event.

The Upper Missouri Valley Fair in Williston was packed this weekend as fairgoers partook in amusement rides, concerts and other events.

While the official numbers are not tallied yet, fair board member Brandy LaDue said it was packed. She said it was a good time for the community.

“It was very well attended. That’s what we want to see and that’s what the fair is all about: to get everybody out and having a good time in a safe manner. And I think we accomplished that,” said LaDue.

Due to restrictions at the border, not many Canadians were able to make the trip, which LaDue says hurt the number of entries for the car races. She hopes travelers will be able to visit in 2022.

One of the biggest winners of the fair was members of the Williams County 4-H group.

Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo said the sale was well stocked and prices were pretty good. Due to the pandemic, events last year were limited, but members were happy to have a mostly normal event this year.

“I was very happy with the support of the community that rewards those kids for their full year of hard work on those projects and I think the kids were very thankful to be able to sell this year. Last year a lot of them had invested in animals and weren’t able to,” said Leo.

Leo said there were more than 1,000 exhibits, with plenty of winners able to move on to the North Dakota state fair next month.

