Twenty-two-year-old arrested for stealing firearms from Bismarck gun store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested for robbing a gun store on Monday.

Bismarck police officers say 22-year-old Tjaden Smith backed a truck through the front doors of Double H Guns at around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning and stole four firearms. They say he also caused $2,500 in damage to the storefront.

At around 2 p.m. officers received a report that the suspect, in a car matching the description from the first incident, failed to pay for gas on State Street. They say Smith was unarmed when they took him into custody, but they recovered four guns from his car.

Smith is charged with burglary, fleeing on foot, felony possession of a firearm, theft of property and criminal mischief.

