“Touch A Truck” event coming to Maysa Arena

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT N.D. – The Magic City Discovery Center is inviting kids from across the area to get an up-close look at some of the state’s leading industries and their equipment.

It’s all a part of their fourth annual “Touch a Truck” interactive event.

The event will be held on Wed., June 30 in the parking lot of Maysa Arena from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Organizers said this year’s event will allow kids to explore machines including cranes, fire trucks and even a helicopter.

The first hour of the event will be a designated “quiet hour,” with no light, noises, or motions to let children with special needs join the fun.

The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.

You can find out more about the event online here.

