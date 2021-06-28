Advertisement

REGROW Act could help oil industry

Oil Well
Oil Well(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a bipartisan bill in Congress that could offer some hope for the country’s oil industry.

The Revive Economic Growth and Reclaim Orphaned Wells Act, also known as the REGROW Act, aims to provide funding to plug and remediate the nation’s orphaned wells.

The bill would provide $4.75 billion for orphaned well cleanup on state and private lands, $400 million for cleanup on public and tribal lands and $32 million for related research, development, and implementation.

North Dakota oil leaders say the bill is similar to a state-level funding program utilized in 2020.

“We were able to get a lot of people back to work. I think it saved the small businesses in North Dakota that provided oilfield services, but more importantly, it also cleaned up a problem from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, where you have a lot of old, abandoned wells across the state,” said Ron Ness with the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a sponsor of the bill, says the proposed legislation would also help unemployed oilfield workers get back on the job.

