Public input meeting planned for proposed carbon dioxide pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A public hearing has been scheduled for the construction of a carbon dioxide pipeline in North Dakota.

The meeting will take place Monday, July 12, for the pipeline that’s planned to be built in Mercer County.

With an estimated cost of $25 million, the pipeline will be 6.8 miles long and will be operated by the Dakota Gasification Company (DGC).

The maximum flow rate will be 200 million standard cubic feet per day carrying carbon dioxide gas from DGC’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant to six carbon dioxide sequestration well locations.

The public meeting will be held at the Energy Wellness Center in Beulah at 8:30 a.m.

DGC Pipeline Map (ND Public Service Commission)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.