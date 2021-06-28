Advertisement

“Overeducated” band performs for elementary kids, hopes to inspire love of music

Kids at Camp Ed
Kids at Camp Ed(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When kids think of good news, you might not think of summer school. But rest assured, this story is all about summer school and good news.

It all starts with a little more cowbell.

Remember the famous skit from Saturday Night Live?

It came to life for students at Centennial Elementary School’s Camp Edventure program Monday morning.

The smile on Nolan Wangler’s face says it all. The soon-to-be third-grader got a chance to bring more cowbell to his school assembly.

“It was really loud and it hurt my hands,” Wangler said.

These cowbells also made Wangler and his friends happy and made this a morning they won’t soon forget. 

Members of the band Overeducated are all music teachers. They hope they made an impression on all of these students.

“It gets the beat going,” said third-grader Piper Farthing. “Sometimes you can tap your feet. It’s cool.”

Their summer tour includes stops at eight Bismarck elementary schools and some well-known songs from some well-known musicians.

“This is by the Beatles,” said band member Bob Peske.

There’s time for some North Dakota favorites, like the chicken dance and the hokey pokey

“We’re playing music, talking about cultures and also about math and English, which is the mission of Camp Ed,” explained band member and elementary orchestra teacher Rob Peske.

These musicians’ mission is to get kids excited about music.

“We just think it’s a great way to keep kids active and keep their minds engaged, not to mention the educational benefits. The more music in their lives, the better they do in reading and math and testing and all that stuff,” said Peske.

More music, and more cowbell, might just make this the best day of the summer.

