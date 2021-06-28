A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new kayak, paddleboard and pontoon rental shack has opened up in Mandan.

Dockside LLC has 2 pontoons, 6 kayaks and 10 paddleboards for rent and they also sell convenience store items.

“There was a need for it and Dockside will bring convenience to all,” said Dockside LLC Manager Dametri Foster.

The shack is located next to The Drink At Lakewood in Mandan and you can find more information on their Facebook page Dockside LLC.

