Advertisement

A new kayak, paddle board and pontoon rental shack opens up in Mandan

Dockside LLC pontoons
Dockside LLC pontoons(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new kayak, paddleboard and pontoon rental shack has opened up in Mandan.

Dockside LLC has 2 pontoons, 6 kayaks and 10 paddleboards for rent and they also sell convenience store items.

“There was a need for it and Dockside will bring convenience to all,” said Dockside LLC Manager Dametri Foster.

The shack is located next to The Drink At Lakewood in Mandan and you can find more information on their Facebook page Dockside LLC.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Running of the steers
Running of the steers in Parshall
Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish analyze bats

Latest News

5-year-old Kutter Fisher of Hooks, TX, left, has a passion for trash trucks. After learning his...
‘Doing the Lord’s work’: East Texas boy, sanitation worker develop heartwarming relationship
Pheasant
ND pheasant population could face issues
“Overeducated” band performs for elementary kids, hopes to inspire love of music
“Overeducated” band performs for elementary kids, hopes to inspire love of music
Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year