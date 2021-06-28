Advertisement

Dan’s Garden:

By Dan Cashman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Dan planted one of the first Japanese Tree Lilacs in Bismarck 50 years ago. Now, he’s going back to pay it a visit.

Dan Cashman: “This is my most fun traveling garden ever today. We are at 224 East Divide in Vaso Daniolos yard, and I can see the capitol building right over there in Bismarck about six blocks away.

I’m standing underneath Vaso’s Japanese Tree Lilac that she says is the first one I ever sold and planted about 50 years ago in Bismarck. And since that day, there have been smaller ones introduced that stay a little bit smaller than this Japanese lilac and the main one is Ivory Silk.

Anyway, it’s a beautiful tree. It gives shade to her perennials and other plants in her yard. I think about the best thing about my job is being able to go back and seeing a long-time old friend that I had for many years and years.

We miss your husband Vaso. We thank you for letting us put your yard on TV. So happy you have this beautiful tree.

And, you know you can plant these on your boulevard in Bismarck and Mandan and get a rebate back from the forestry and save money on that, too. So until next week, good gardening.”

