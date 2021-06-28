Court decides not to hear “Transgender Bathroom” case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court decided to not hear a case regarding transgender high school students and what schools can do about choosing which bathroom to use.

A transgender student from Virginia challenged his school board after he was told he couldn’t use the boy’s bathroom.

The school board wants the Court to uphold its rule that says students must use the bathrooms that match the gender on their original birth certificate, and not their gender identity.

This case focuses on Title IX and how far it goes in gender equality.

In recent years, more court cases have arisen using Title IX as a means of expanding equality for transgender students as well. But it may be a while until the Supreme Court takes up that issue.

With the recent conservative shift in the Supreme Court, many have watched this case with interest. But rather than making an opinion of their own, the justices decided to give schools their own authority. At least for now.

“When it comes to young people in school districts or at the university level, the Supreme Court and this administration is showing that we need to make sure that schools are safe places for all students, and that includes transgender kids,” said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Some in the legislature say they weren’t surprised by today’s decision.

Despite the Justices declining to hear the case this term, reports say the Court could take up the topic in the coming years.

North Dakota has its own history of policies for transgender students, including a recently vetoed bill that would’ve restricted the sports teams on which transgender students can play.

