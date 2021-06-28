Advertisement

Court decides not to hear “Transgender Bathroom” case

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Supreme Court decided to not hear a case regarding transgender high school students and what schools can do about choosing which bathroom to use.

A transgender student from Virginia challenged his school board after he was told he couldn’t use the boy’s bathroom.

The school board wants the Court to uphold its rule that says students must use the bathrooms that match the gender on their original birth certificate, and not their gender identity.

This case focuses on Title IX and how far it goes in gender equality.

In recent years, more court cases have arisen using Title IX as a means of expanding equality for transgender students as well. But it may be a while until the Supreme Court takes up that issue.

With the recent conservative shift in the Supreme Court, many have watched this case with interest. But rather than making an opinion of their own, the justices decided to give schools their own authority. At least for now.

“When it comes to young people in school districts or at the university level, the Supreme Court and this administration is showing that we need to make sure that schools are safe places for all students, and that includes transgender kids,” said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Some in the legislature say they weren’t surprised by today’s decision.

Despite the Justices declining to hear the case this term, reports say the Court could take up the topic in the coming years.

North Dakota has its own history of policies for transgender students, including a recently vetoed bill that would’ve restricted the sports teams on which transgender students can play.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Running of the steers
Running of the steers in Parshall
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish analyze bats
46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament
46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament returns to Bismarck

Latest News

Oil Well
REGROW Act could help oil industry
Inflation Rates Graph
Inflation rates in U.S. skyrocket, how it’s impacting North Dakotans
4H Members at Upper Missouri Valley Fair
Upper Missouri Valley Fair a Success for fairgoers and 4-H members
Underwood man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash