BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us fall into the same cycle again and again; we set goals for ourselves, start out strong, but then life gets in the way and those goals fall by the wayside.

If only we could control all the curveballs life throws us or plan for the surprises, but we can’t and that’s why April Lund says being consistent with ourselves is so important.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.