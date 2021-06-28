Bismarck teen finally gets his service dog, thanks to community effort

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Aidan Johnson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2019, and says he has struggled to monitor his blood sugar levels ever since. That’s when his family realized he needed a service dog, and the Central Dakota Humane Society stepped in to help.

The Johnson family recently returned from Kansas, where they were able to meet Aidan’s new service dog, Anakin, for the first time.

“We figured that if I had a service dog, everything would be a lot easier, and he would be a friend and companion to help me through the journey,” said Aidan.

Aidan’s dad, Nick, says service dogs come with a high price, and oftentimes, a long waitlist.

“Service animals, dogs particularly, range anywhere from $5,000, that’s the cheapest I’ve ever heard, all the way to $30,000 or $35,000,” said Nick.

So they reached out to the community for help, and the Central Dakota Humane Society stepped in.

“We posted a Facebook fundraiser, and within 10 hours, we had $7,000 for Aidan and his dog,” said Cameo Skager with the Central Dakota Humane Society.

Now, Aidan and Anakin have been working together for about two weeks, and Aidan says his new four-legged friend has already been a lifesaver.

“He helps know if my blood sugar levels are high or low or rising or dropping, so he alerts me before my monitor can tell me that, so that’s a big help,” said Aidan.

Anakin is trained to read Aidan’s blood sugar levels, as well as other things he needs like fetching a bag of medication. Or sometimes, just a good game of fetch itself.

Aidan starts high school in the fall and says he is excited to be able to bring Anakin with him to class.

