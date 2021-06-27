Running of the steers in Parshall

PARSHALL, N.D. – Forty steers were set loose down Main Street in Parshall this year.

The town is hosting a rodeo and a powwow on the same weekend, and set the bulls loose to commemorate and expand the events for their visitors. They brought in other games and food as well.

“If a bunch get away we may not have a second annual, but the main thing is just to bring people to Parshall so just to get the businesses some business, and have people come to see our great little town that not too many people know about,” said Mervin Packineau, organizer.

The running of the steers was controlled with no accidents this year, so they hope to keep the event going every year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.