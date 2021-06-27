Advertisement

Prime Day popularity increases workload for local mail carriers

Prime Day popularity
Prime Day popularity(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jun. 27, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many might’ve done a little bit of extra online shopping this week, and those handling packages have noticed.

Amazon’s two-day shopping event was this week, and that’s putting pressure on local post offices across the country. The extra business is a good thing, but there’s extra work being put on the workers tasked with moving the cargo.

“I wasn’t really even aware that it was going on until you get to work and there’s pallet after pallet of packages, and you’re just like, “What’s this about? Oh yeah! Amazon Prime Day,” said National Association of Letter Carriers State President Rachel Freehauf.

According to Forbes, 64% of consumers planned on participating in Prime Day this year.

Despite the turnout, the busiest time of year for the post office is over the winter holiday.

