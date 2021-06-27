North Dakota Game and Fish analyze bats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson joins bat researchers as they trap and analyze bats in central North Dakota.

North Dakota State University along with United Tribes Technical College are conducting a two-year federally funded bat study administered by North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“The objective of this grant is twofold, one, to track the disease as it moves through the state, and secondly, to track and monitor bat populations within the state,” said NDGF conservation biologist Pat Isakson.

White-nose syndrome found on bats is the disease biologists are concerned about.

“White-nose syndrome is a name for a disease caused by a cold living fungus that affects the bats when they’re in their hibernacula and has killed millions of bats throughout the country,” said Isakson.

Researchers use mist nets to trap bats when they come out to feed at night, and once trapped, gather valuable information.

“We’re trying to catch five different species of bats that live in this region so we can see who’s here, who’s present, who survived the winter. Take measurements to make sure that they’re in good health or document any health problems that they are having. And then also swab them for white-nose syndrome testing to see if white-nose syndrome is present in this county of the state,” said NDSU PhD candidate Lydia Nixon.

Little and big brown bats are the most common bats trapped in North Dakota. Bats play an important role in our ecosystem.

“And the bats in the United States save farmers up to three or more billion dollars a year in natural pest control.” Bats have a lot of unique characteristics that can sometimes be intimidating,” said Nixon.

“So they do have big, sharp teeth. When you see them up close, they can be a little intimidating. The leathery like wings of the bats is basically skin and very, very thin muscle that stretched between the fingers and that’s what they use to fly. They can see pretty much as well as you or I can, but they do use echolocation for navigating in the dark,” said Nixon.

The wing-span on big brown bats is about a foot, or, as you might guess, about 8 inches on little brown bats. There are 11 different species of bats found in North Dakota.

