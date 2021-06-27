Farmers, ranchers can drop off old pesticides through Project Safe Send

MINOT, N.D. – Starting in July, farmers, ranchers, and homeowners can bring any unusable pesticides to certain drop off sites.

Also known as Project Safe Send, herbicides, insecticides, and other pesticides can be dropped off at 12 collection sites.

If you have more than 1,000 lbs. you are asked to pre-register the week before dropping them off.

There is a maximum of 5,000 lbs.

Pesticide rinse water and empty containers will not be accepted.

To pre-register, call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2980.

July 7- Langdon -10424 Hwy 5

July 8- Devils Lake- 1905 Schwan Ave NW

July 9- Larimore- 1524 Towner Ave

July 13- Bismarck- 218 S Airport Rd

July 14- Dickinson- 1700 3rd Ave W Ste 101

July 15- Hettinger- 121 1st St N

July 16- Ashley- 520 7th St SW

July 20- Harvey-501 Jackson Ave

July 21- Minot- 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E

July 22- Tioga-425 2nd St SE

July 27- Valley City- 1524 8th Ave SW

July 28- Wyndmere-7775 Hwy 18

The sites are open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

