Farmers, ranchers can drop off old pesticides through Project Safe Send
MINOT, N.D. – Starting in July, farmers, ranchers, and homeowners can bring any unusable pesticides to certain drop off sites.
Also known as Project Safe Send, herbicides, insecticides, and other pesticides can be dropped off at 12 collection sites.
If you have more than 1,000 lbs. you are asked to pre-register the week before dropping them off.
There is a maximum of 5,000 lbs.
Pesticide rinse water and empty containers will not be accepted.
To pre-register, call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2980.
July 7- Langdon -10424 Hwy 5
July 8- Devils Lake- 1905 Schwan Ave NW
July 9- Larimore- 1524 Towner Ave
July 13- Bismarck- 218 S Airport Rd
July 14- Dickinson- 1700 3rd Ave W Ste 101
July 15- Hettinger- 121 1st St N
July 16- Ashley- 520 7th St SW
July 20- Harvey-501 Jackson Ave
July 21- Minot- 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
July 22- Tioga-425 2nd St SE
July 27- Valley City- 1524 8th Ave SW
July 28- Wyndmere-7775 Hwy 18
The sites are open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
