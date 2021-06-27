Edgewood Village partnered with Dakota Zoo to raise money for an Alzheimer’s cure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - June is Alzheimer’s awareness month and Edgewood Village in Bismarck is one of the many assisted living facilities that care for patients with Alzheimer’s.

Velma Erickson is one of those residents raising money at the Dakota Zoo to find a cure for the disease. In 2019, there were several similar events throughout the community, but this is the first time Edgewood has partnered with the zoo.

”[There’s] been a lot of planning, a lot of asking for donations with different businesses and so many people have been so generous. It’s been amazing what they’ve been able to give,” said Edgewood Village marketing director Reva Kautz.

Kautz said she hopes to raise $2,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.