Bureau of Labor Statics predicts large increase in STEM careers, Gateway to Science Center holds STEM event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates some STEM careers could rise by up to 61-percent by 2029. The Gateway to Science Center continues offering STEM events to create interest.

The “STEM Spectacular” event is designed to get children involved in science and math from a young age. Program Director Janet Rosario remembers students who went through programs and returned after college to help the science center.

”I think the most important thing is to instill these STEM skills in kids at a young age so that they feel comfortable doing it and they can pursue careers that they envision themselves doing,” said Rosario.

This is the first time since the pandemic that hands-on indoor and outdoor activities were held together at the learning center.

