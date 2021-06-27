Advertisement

Bureau of Labor Statics predicts large increase in STEM careers, Gateway to Science Center holds STEM event

STEM program at Gateway to Science Center
STEM program at Gateway to Science Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates some STEM careers could rise by up to 61-percent by 2029. The Gateway to Science Center continues offering STEM events to create interest.

The “STEM Spectacular” event is designed to get children involved in science and math from a young age. Program Director Janet Rosario remembers students who went through programs and returned after college to help the science center.

”I think the most important thing is to instill these STEM skills in kids at a young age so that they feel comfortable doing it and they can pursue careers that they envision themselves doing,” said Rosario.

This is the first time since the pandemic that hands-on indoor and outdoor activities were held together at the learning center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Bismarck man accused of paying minor for sex
Tallon Hoogeboom and Jake Newick
Pair indicted for selling fentanyl that led to overdose death
One stolen vehicle found in connection with Minot homicide case

Latest News

46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament
46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament returns to Bismarck
Minot Public Schools
Minot Public Schools interventionists to help elementary students
Minot remembers 2011 flood
Minot remembers 2011 flood with “Resilient Together” event
14th Annual Joe Biel Memorial Ride
14th Annual Joe Biel Memorial Ride raises awareness of PTSD