Advertisement

Bismarck Library LEGO Club operates virtually

Bismarck Library LEGO Club
Bismarck Library LEGO Club(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s LEGO Club has been operating virtually because of COVID-19.

Children of all ages participate in the club by building LEGO creations with their own blocks and submitting photos by e-mail.

“We decided stay virtual a little bit longer just because of concerns about cleaning the pieces each time and so many kids handling the pieces,” said Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Head of Youth Services Traci Juhala.

Library staff said they are hoping to go back in-person as soon as they feel they can do it safely for everyone.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
One stolen vehicle found in connection with Minot homicide case
Bismarck man accused of paying minor for sex
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
Tallon Hoogeboom and Jake Newick
Pair indicted for selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

Latest News

Prime Day popularity
Prime Day popularity increases workload for local mail carriers
Project Safe Send
Farmers, ranchers can drop off old pesticides through Project Safe Send
Running of the steers
Running of the steers in Parshall
Game and Fish
North Dakota Game and Fish analyze bats