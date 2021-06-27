Bismarck Library LEGO Club operates virtually

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s LEGO Club has been operating virtually because of COVID-19.

Children of all ages participate in the club by building LEGO creations with their own blocks and submitting photos by e-mail.

“We decided stay virtual a little bit longer just because of concerns about cleaning the pieces each time and so many kids handling the pieces,” said Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Head of Youth Services Traci Juhala.

Library staff said they are hoping to go back in-person as soon as they feel they can do it safely for everyone.

