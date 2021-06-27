46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament returns to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 46th Annual Sam McQuade Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament was underway.

Participants said the energy was electric as hundreds of teams across the country and thousands of spectators came out to celebrate one of the largest softball tournaments in the nation.

The members of Team 605 played in their first McQuade softball tournament.

Kelsey Hardie joined the team with friends from Sioux Falls, South Dakota after playing at McQuade several years ago.

“Usually in Sioux Falls we have a couple spectators, but it’s all our friends. You come out here, you play in these big tournaments and you have all these spectators. I mean, it’s just a different world,” said Hardie.

One of those fans, Mitchell Ohlhauser, lives in the Capital City. He said he used to watch his dad play every year and played for several years before taking to the sidelines.

“Now I get to see people I grew up with playing and having fun and just everyone is out here just for a good cause,” said Ohlhauser.

Even without the games last year, McQuade raised more than $84,000 for charities. Mike Wolf, the co-tournament director and Umpire in Chief said even without Canadian teams, the event is unlike any other in the nation.

“There’s nowhere in the country that has 425 teams and it’s a testament to Bismarck and Mandan,” said Wolf.

Wolf said he’ll take one week off after the tournament, then will start planning for next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.