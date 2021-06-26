Ward County bridges under inspection

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County recently underwent a county bridge inspection and three bridges were flagged as needing repairs.

One of the bridges near Brooks Junction was flagged for small repairs, which has been fixed and is open again.

Another bridge that was flagged is a smaller single access structure, where the pilling needs to be replaced.

The county plans to do that repair in the upcoming month.

The third bridge, West of Burlington was flagged for the most repairs. It was built more than 60 years ago and has current weight restrictions on it.

Ward County will be replacing the entire structure and should cost more than $75,000.

Once the bridge is replaced, weight restrictions should be taken off.

Ward County Highway Engineer, Dana Larsen, said this bridge has been on their list to be fixed in the next 10 years.

“It was in our top 10 bridges that we wanted to address as a part of our transportation plan. By doing this I believe we will have 50 plus years, probably even longer,” said Larsen.

Bridge inspections are done every two years through an agency with the state’s department of transportation.

