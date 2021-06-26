Santee Lucky Mound Powwow returns after 2020 cancellation

PARSHALL, N.D. – People are able to get back together in Parshall for a powwow after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic.

The Santee Lucky Mound celebration is normally held annually and families from across the country use it as a reason to get together. With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more widespread they felt comfortable gathering again with friends.

“I missed it a lot. I have a lot of friends that come out to these, so it’s good to see everyone again. It’s really fulfilling, it just makes you feel good to be able to dance again in front of everyone,” said Marshall Baker, Arizona.

The powwow continues Sunday with a grand entry at 1 p.m.

