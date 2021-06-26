Advertisement

One stolen vehicle found in connection with Minot homicide case

(ap newsroom)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they have found a stolen vehicle sought after in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police confirmed they have located one of two vehicles wanted for the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelly of Minot.

A Gray 2013 Chrysler 300 has been located but police are still on the lookout  for a black 2017 Yukon Denali with North Dakota plates 493CCV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.

You can remain anonymous.

Related content:

Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety
Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety
State fair
State fair
Burlington
Burlington 10 years later
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden