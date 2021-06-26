One stolen vehicle found in connection with Minot homicide case
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they have found a stolen vehicle sought after in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police confirmed they have located one of two vehicles wanted for the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelly of Minot.
A Gray 2013 Chrysler 300 has been located but police are still on the lookout for a black 2017 Yukon Denali with North Dakota plates 493CCV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.
You can remain anonymous.
Related content:
Victim identified in Minot burning car investigation
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.