One stolen vehicle found in connection with Minot homicide case

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they have found a stolen vehicle sought after in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police confirmed they have located one of two vehicles wanted for the death of 33-year-old Domonique Kelly of Minot.

A Gray 2013 Chrysler 300 has been located but police are still on the lookout for a black 2017 Yukon Denali with North Dakota plates 493CCV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.

You can remain anonymous.

