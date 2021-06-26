Minot remembers 2011 flood with “Resilient Together” event

MINOT, N.D. – It was an emotional day in the Magic City as the community gathered together at the Oak Park Amphitheatre to remember the 2011 flood, and to celebrate a decade of recovery and rebuilding.

Local and state leaders as well as those involved with the flood protection project shared memories with citizens as well as updates on the project.

To commemorate 10 years of resilience the city also created a video documenting events before during and after the flood.

Residents were also invited to do their part in creating a resilient together community mosaic project made of photos submitted from those impacted by the flood.

“It’s a very emotional feeling but yet this is to celebrate the progress we made and that’s’ s exactly what everybody wants to do is look forward and be hopeful about the future of Minot,” said resident David Aas.

Minot leadership said they hope the event will help residents continue to remember the past so the community can keep moving forward Minot strong.

“I think we hope they take away the understanding of just how close these communities truly are and had to come together to accomplish what we have. And sometimes I think we forget about that,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Organizers also gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the completion of the Napa Valley and Forest Road phases of the flood protection project.

The flood remembrance video is available to watch on the City of Minot’s YouTube channel here and Facebook page here.

Viewer discretion is advised.

