Minot Public Schools interventionists to help elementary students

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is in the process of hiring six interventionists.

They will work with elementary students who are struggling, particularly in core classes like reading and math.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said he hopes to use money from the COVID relief act to help pay those new staff members.

He said the interventionists will identify students who could benefit from extra help by looking at assessment tests, how well they do at assignments and other factors.

“Our district uses a system called a multi-tiered systems of support and the idea of that is to help all students at all levels to be the best that they can be and master those core skills,” said Vollmer.

Dr. Vollmer said the board is still discussing how to address similar needs in the middle and high school level.

