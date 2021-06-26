Minot July 4 fireworks show still a go

MINOT, N.D. – Despite Ward County being under extreme drought conditions, county commissioners decided Thursday not to enact a ban on fireworks.

While there will may be some opportunities to enjoy a traditional Independence day pastime, fire authorities are encouraging extra precautions before you light up.

As the fourth of July gets closer, the city of Minot can still expect to see fireworks at the state fairgrounds, for now.

“As of right now we have the OK from the fire Marshall and everything and insurance in place so the fireworks show is a go after the races on the fourth of July at about 10:45,” said Adam Dyess, president of the Minot Fireworks Association.

The Association is planning on holding their annual show this year but weather conditions will have to allow it.

Minot rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said under current conditions fires can be started by the smallest activity.

“As dry as it’s been, we’ve seen grass fires started by a lawn mower. That hit a rock, caused a spark. And then along with the winds 35 to 45 mile an hour gusts makes it very difficult, spread the fire very fast,” said Weltikol.

Weltikol said that the burn permit required for the show won’t be approved until the day of to ensure safe weather conditions.

He also encourages everyone to use common sense while participating in their usual summer activities, and reminds everyone that fireworks are prohibited in the city of Minot.

The Minot Fireworks Association said they also need volunteers and new Association members. You can contact them on their Facebook page here to learn more.

They also won’t be the only fireworks in the area. The Sky Dancer casino in Belcourt is also planning to have a free 4th of July show starting at dusk. You can find out more about their show online here.

