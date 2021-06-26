Gardening hobbies remain throughout pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people may have picked up a new hobby during the pandemic, while others just spent a little extra time on the ones they already had.

That was the case for many gardeners.

There are more than 730 plots in the six Bismarck Community Gardens.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District staff say only eight of those 730 plots are vacant, which is about the same as last year.

“Sometimes we see people that use these gardens, they have apartments, and they don’t have the land available to do it on their own property. So, this is a great opportunity for those in the community that don’t have a garden plot on their own yard,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Operations Director David Mayer.

Garden plots vary in size and price.

You can find more information about the community gardens at: Community Gardens & Orchard – Bismarck Parks & Recreation (bisparks.org)

