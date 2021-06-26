Advertisement

City of Velva bans fireworks

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VELVA, N.D. – The Velva City Commissioners banned the use of fireworks within city limits Monday night.

The county itself is under a fire ban for the rest of the month that includes fireworks and any recreational or farm burning.

The ban does not include grills or commercial fire pits, but they must be placed on a hard surface like concrete and are least 15 feet away from dry vegetation.

Violators could face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

If the city does receive a large amount of rain in the upcoming days, the city commission may review the ban.

Vevla will still have a commercial display of fireworks during 4th of July weekend and will be monitored closely by the Velva Volunteer Fire Department.

