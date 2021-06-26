Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Large structural failures are rare, and cities often take additional steps to prevent issues with municipal infrastructure. Your News Leader spoke with city officials to learn more about what Bismarck inspectors do to keep residents safe.

City Engineer Gabe Schell says bridges are the main infrastructure that city officials examine every two to three years for issues. Streets, water mains, and sewer mains are also inspected regularly.

“Most of the infrastructure failures that you will find in municipal infrastructure are pretty small in nature. I mean, it’s a water line break, could be, is also a failure of your city infrastructure. So, we’ll do projects that will try to proactively remove those types of facilities that are most prone to breaking,” said Schell.

Schell adds that emergency responders are trained if an event occurs.

The city’s main plan of defense is preventative maintenance and innovative technology. This summer city workers are coating sewer pipes with plastic liners that are less likely to break than the current clay liners and replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.

