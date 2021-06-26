Advertisement

Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety

Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety
Bismarck officials talk city infrastructure safety(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Large structural failures are rare, and cities often take additional steps to prevent issues with municipal infrastructure. Your News Leader spoke with city officials to learn more about what Bismarck inspectors do to keep residents safe.

City Engineer Gabe Schell says bridges are the main infrastructure that city officials examine every two to three years for issues. Streets, water mains, and sewer mains are also inspected regularly.

“Most of the infrastructure failures that you will find in municipal infrastructure are pretty small in nature. I mean, it’s a water line break, could be, is also a failure of your city infrastructure. So, we’ll do projects that will try to proactively remove those types of facilities that are most prone to breaking,” said Schell.

Schell adds that emergency responders are trained if an event occurs.

The city’s main plan of defense is preventative maintenance and innovative technology. This summer city workers are coating sewer pipes with plastic liners that are less likely to break than the current clay liners and replacing infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Wentz in N.D.
Wentz Back in N.D.
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Horse-thru at Taco Johns in Parshall
Horses go through Taco John’s drive-thru in Parshall, ND
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar

Latest News

Fireworks
Minot July 4 fireworks show still a go
State fair
State fair
Burlington
Burlington 10 years later
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden