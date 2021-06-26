Advertisement

Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room almost ready for use

Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room
Bismarck Cancer Center new treatment room(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center expansion is on schedule.

It’s been planned since September to meet patient demand.

Construction crews have started building the second floor, and the new treatment room is almost complete.

It’s expected to be ready in July.

“The need for radiation therapy and cancer care in Bismarck is growing and growing, unfortunately, and so we treat about a 250-mile radius, and we just continue to see growth in the needs of radiation treatment,” said Bismarck Cancer Center marketing director said Sara Kelsch.

The center will get a second CT scanner as well.

The full project is expected to be completed in December.

