14th Annual Joe Biel Memorial Ride raises awareness of PTSD

MINOT, N.D. – Motorcyclists took to the streets of Minot and the surrounding towns Saturday to raise awareness of the struggles many veterans face with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The motorcycle club Apathy Original hosted the 14th annual Joe Biel Memorial Ride.

The ride is dedicated to the memory of Joe Biel, a decorated Army veteran from North Dakota who died by suicide in 2007 following two tours in Iraq.

All proceeds from the day go to the Forgotten Warrior Foundation to help local veterans in need.

“It means a lot to us, considering a lot of us come from the North Dakota Army National Guard here itself, so most of us have been in or served, stuff like that, so just being able to do this ride moving forward, and being able to continue to raise money for veterans, stuff like that means a lot to us,” said Morgan Axelson, with Apathy Original.The riders traveled through Drake, Towner, and other North Dakota cities before returning to Minot.

Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 838255.

The service runs 24/7 and is free and confidential.

More information can be found here.

