Why is it called a strawberry moon?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s time to spot another supermoon in the sky tonight.

And it’s your last chance for a while.

Meteorologist Heidi Werosta has a breakdown on why this is called the strawberry moon:

“We’re talking about the supermoon.

Of our next series here or the strawberry moon. And I say series because we’ve had a series of them over the past couple of months. This will be the last one that we see.

We’ve already had a few SkySpy photos-- thank you to some of our viewers for sending this in.

You can see it’s just big and bright in the sky. Another closer up shot here from Dickinson.

This is our June supermoon and it is appearing bigger and brighter and it’s the first full moon of the summer. But, it’s also the last one of 2021. Now, why is it called the strawberry moon?

Well, it’s because strawberries ripen here in the month of June. And, it won’t appear red. Although, in some areas it might depending on the atmosphere here.

Usually ours is a clean atmosphere. So, it’s probably just going to be more of that white moon that you typically see.

Why is it super? Well it appears bigger and brighter because the moon does not rotate around the earth in a perfect circle.

It’s an ellipse. So, that’s why it’s going to be a little bit closer this time around. So, get out there and view this moon tonight because this is also the last one until we get to June 14, 2022. So, big and bright in the sky.

So, go ahead and do so-- check it out.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.