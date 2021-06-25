Wentz Back in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz has made it a habit to return to North Dakota during the off-season. He’s in Fargo this week hosting the Sanford Power Youth Football Clinic with Easton Stick today.

Carson Wentz, “It’s always fun to get back here. I say it every year, but I was one of these kids. I was running around, crazy, staying busy, staying active so it’s fun to be a part of this. Fun for them to see not only me but Easton and these other guys and see hey I can get there some day and hopefully inspire and encourage them and have a little fun.”

Saturday is Carson’s own Charity Softball Tournament, also in Fargo. After spending his entire NFL career in Philly, Wentz will be the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts this fall.

