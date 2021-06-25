Advertisement

Wentz Back in N.D.

Wentz in N.D.
Wentz in N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz has made it a habit to return to North Dakota during the off-season. He’s in Fargo this week hosting the Sanford Power Youth Football Clinic with Easton Stick today.

Carson Wentz, “It’s always fun to get back here. I say it every year, but I was one of these kids. I was running around, crazy, staying busy, staying active so it’s fun to be a part of this. Fun for them to see not only me but Easton and these other guys and see hey I can get there some day and hopefully inspire and encourage them and have a little fun.”

Saturday is Carson’s own Charity Softball Tournament, also in Fargo. After spending his entire NFL career in Philly, Wentz will be the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts this fall.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures
Police arrest woman after witnesses say she left two young children alone outside a Bismarck bar
Coronavirus Delta Variant
Delta Variant found in North Dakota
Bismarck police advise residents to look out for curb address request
Three suspects arrested in connection with Williston shootings

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Alex Sandmann
Minot’s Sandmann named GSC Airman of the Year
Minot Area Council of the Arts
Minot Area Council of the Arts receives official designation
Morton County flags
Morton county flag policy under review
Super moon
Why is it called a strawberry moon?